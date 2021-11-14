Government Shuts Down as HBO Max Log In Spreads Around Congress

Sunday, 14 November 2021

The United States government went into a full shutdown today once word of an HBO Max username and password was spread through the congressional halls.

Aides on the Hill say that paperwork has piled high on the desks of representatives who are binging episodes of “Selena + Chef” and “The White Lotus”.

And with a slew of Clint Eastwood films soon to be removed from the streaming platform it is unlikely that the aging congressional populace will be willing to take a break from their televisions.

For those from districts struggling with death and inequality, the choice between working and watching weighs heavy, but these congress members understand that not everyone can afford such primo content streaming, and plan to make their television and movie reviews available to the public.

Many of the politicians say they rarely get the opportunity to take in premium cable, and are taking advantage of it while it lasts.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
CongressHBOMoviesPoliticsTVUnited States Congress

