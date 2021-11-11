Is It About Voter Fatigue Or Private Male-Part Fatigue?

New commercial on television about voter fatigue, but it’s using voter fatigue as a euphemism for a guy’s sexual performance. Got it? Racy stuff, but it’s okay. At least it’s out of a woman’s uterus.

Are you listening, Governor Abbott? Get your vigilante notebook and start taking notes. Think of all the arrests made for any guy who could be accused of zero performance or voter fatigue.

It seems these white hair men have been focusing all of their attention on a woman’s uterus. You know that naughty dark place down there with all them eggs that could be fertilized and grow up to be a General Patton, as portrayed by the late George C. Scott.

This new television commercial cranks it out. It contends that voter fatigue is similar to a guy’s failure to perform during sex, or maybe it’s the other way around.

Caramba! That’s accurate English!

The Trump people in the House and Senate must have just experienced instant voter fatigue. Or a letdown. Or the collapsed banana. Or good-bye General Patton.

Governor Abbott said friends, neighbors, and taxi drivers could turn into vigilantes and report suspicious activity going on in a woman’s uterus. Why not also look into any guy’s voter fatigue? Criminalize any guy for voter fatigue.

Texas Governor Abbott should propose a $10,000 vigilante reward for anyone who reports a guy who appears to be suffering from voter fatigue.

It isn’t as though guys have to lay on their backs with their feet up in stirrups for a look-k-loo. Fatigue can be policed at a glance and immediately reported on 911.

Great Thanksgiving supper conversation!

