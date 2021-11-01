Jai Courtney front runner to be new Bond

Following the release of ‘No Time to Die’, Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007, the Internet has been awash with speculation over which actor will take over the iconic role.

Will filmmakers break with tradition and cast a person of colour such as Idris Elba? Will James Bond become Jane Bond? Or will the LBT…Q community get in on the act?

Well top of the movie makers want list is none other than human 2 by 4, Jai Courtney.

Jai is perhaps best known for supporting roles in a number of mediocre action flicks. His most 'memorable' roles coming in Die Hard 5, Suicide Squad and Terminator Genisys.

An unnamed industry source said, “The great thing about Jai, is his range. He has that way of acting, without acting, that all the greats have. Plus, he can wear a suit and he’s really good at going ‘Pew! Pew! You’re dead’. Not many people can do that convincingly.”

A lesser actor would have shied away from the role, but in a seemingly never-ending quest to appear in a half-decent movie, Jai has put his hat in the ring to be the next 007.

Reactions to the news on fan forums have been mixed, with one fan saying: “Noooooooooooo! Please God noooooooooo!!” another “Jai who?” before adding, “wasn’t she in Friends?”

Will Jai become favourite with Bond fans? Only time will tell.