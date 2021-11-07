Ex partners now doing what politician do

Ex-partners across the country are now following what government ministers do by poking their noses around in things that don't concern them. Former Prime Minister John Major has started the trend, by stating his opinion on the conservative party, a group he has not led for nearly two decades.

Eileen Grimshaw Daley Jones said 'Derek, a boy I went out with twice in school has started telling me what I should be doing. I only remember him, because when I was going out with him, Shane in the sixth form asked me out, and I said I was seeing Derek'.

Another woman also has problems with a former boyfriend 'Yes, a chap I haven't seen for eight years, got in touch with me on Facebook. It was dead weird'.

As well as former lovers passing judgement, former workplaces have also been under scrutiny.

Bank Manager Martin said 'When I worked in the bank twenty years ago, the walls were painted white, and now they are beige. Why did no one seek my opinion? I suppose I will just have to give it now, won't I?'

It would seem that wherever the conservative's lead with mad behaviour, the whole country follows.