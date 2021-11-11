Someone Submitted BJ Novak’s DNA to the Public Domain

Funny story written by CodyCiminillo

Thursday, 11 November 2021

image for Someone Submitted BJ Novak’s DNA to the Public Domain
If BJ wore glasses and grew a beard and changed his face...it might look like this.

Internet users were delighted this week to realize that BJ Novak’s DNA was submitted to the public domain.

Novak, who gained fame as Ryan Howard on “The Office”, has had his biological clones spotted all over the planet over the last two weeks.

Novak clones have been encountered selling wares in Mumbai, farming in Kenya, and even teaching English is Beijing.

Novak’s “The Office” costar Mindy Kaling said she thinks it’s “hilarious” that people from the other side of the world, where Novak’s work is unknown, are using his DNA to create carbon copies of the multi-hyphenate entertainer.

Novak mentioned he would like to meet the clones, if they could coordinate transportation.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

