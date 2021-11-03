Congratulations Democrats For Electing A Republican Governor In Virginia

Great job, House Democrats! House Democrats managed to elect a Republican governor in Virginia.

With all of their dithering, progressives made House Democrats look like a group of knit-pickers, who could not decide which way was up and didn't know their foot from 3rd base.

President Biden presented his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill to the House. Unfortunately, due to the House's failure to pass either bill, the House managed to help elect a Republican governor for Virginia inadvertently.

Republicans say, "Thanks, gang!"

How could Terry McAuliffe present himself in a leadership position with a party that can't get it together to pass two presidential bills with a majority in both the House and Senate?

Keep it up, and they'll manage to re-elect Donald Trump.

To capture the situation more clearly, a family quote from Joe Biden, "Folks, my mother used to say, Joey, you can't cut up a pie before it's put in a pie pan."

Right!

Should have, could have, would have!

The House and Senate should have passed both bills as soon as Biden introduced them. Start employing workers in Virginia and begin massive reconstruction programs throughout the state. Throw in healthcare and childcare benefits for workers. Put up billboards all over announcing that the Democratic Party is the party for the people of Virginia. Democrats care about Virginians.

With that kind of action, Terry McAuliffe would have won the state of Virginia.

That's called playing politics. Republicans play that game very well.

Democrats are playing hopscotch.

