America's TV Critics Vote “Hell On Wheels” The Best Western Series Ever

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – Going back to the 40s, 50s, and 60s, television westerns have always played a big part of the TV prime time schedules.

And according to TV critic, writer, and fan, Abel Zorro, with The Hullabaloo Review, some of the top westerns of all time include “Gunsmoke,” “Bonanza,” “Have Gun Will Travel,” and “The Lone Ranger,” to name a few.

Zorro adds that the American Society of Western Fans (ASWF), has just voted the cable western “Hell on Wheels” as the Best Western Series Ever.

He noted that “Hell on Wheels,” which is about the building of the Transcontinental Railroad has it all including Indians, sandstorms, outlaws, in-laws, Chinamen, Irishmen, locust, saloons, trains, mud, buffalo stampedes, flim-flam men, and soiled doves (whores), lots and lots of whores.

"Hell On Wheels" focuses on the Union Pacific Railroad as they push westward laying rail with Irish railroad workers, to eventually meet up with the Central Pacific Railroad which is moving eastward laying rail with Chinese workers.

Actor Anson Mount portrays former Confederate soldier and UP construction boss, Cullen Bohannon, who is moody, good-looking, and who doesn't take any bullshit from anyone.

Irish actress Dominique McElligott portrays Lily Bell, the sweet, very attractive fair maiden of the west, who is without a doubt the dream girl of every male on the show.

Hip hop artist Common also appears in the show, but sad to say does not sing even one song.

SIDENOTE: Abel Zorro revealed that the show is fantastic and it has some of the most beautiful scenery ever filmed. The producers and directors do not sugar coat anything. Zorro remarked that "Hell On Wheels" is the favorite show of President Barack Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris, Jennifer Lopez, Jose Altuve, four of the five Kardashian sisters, and rapper Sista Frizzle Frazzle.