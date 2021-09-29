Biden Suspends The Horses In The Haitian Border Fiasco

D.C - Prez Biden suspended the horses that were involved in the Great Western rodeo roundup of Haitian migrants trying to cross the Texas border last week.

Officially, it was the 'use of horses' at the border that got suspended, after viral videos circled the globe, of Horse-backed, Sheriff-Border-Cowboys whipping black people in Texas.

Yep. Oops, that happened. Hello 1872.

The horses will remain for the time being in detention, in their police horse barn. They will be allowed to talk to the police cows and the other police livestock. Telling them about their bizarre encounters while servicing their strange humans.

Perhaps the animals will secretly talk about how they should band together and rise up against these strange creatures that whip each other, while wearing silly hats.

But who's kidding who. These are police horses. These horses are probably making $120 bucks an hour, like Bubbles. Suckling happily off the mother's teet. It rains oats in their world. And Tuesday is pizza day. No, these are not rebellion horses. They ain't gonna pop that cherry. They just gonna ride that cowboy boarder guard off into a pretty, velvet, silhouetted sunset painting...(and help round up some more illegals after the heat wears off in a week or two.)

'Just no more goddamn parades. For the love of god. We fucking hate those,' said Bubbles. 'Marching bands are the worst. If you want to whip someone. Whip the cymbal player.'