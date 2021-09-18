President Biden Breaks With Tradition and Allows VP Harris to Sign a Vice-Presidential Executive Order

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – Hearsay Today reporter, Abby Yukon, is reporting that she interviewed White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who told her that VP Harris has just received permission to introduce a new governmental mandating feature.

The vice-president has been issued the authority from POTUS to issue the very first, in the history of the United States, Vice-Presidential Executive Order.

Harris, who is the most popular vice-president in decades, stated that her VPEO will be to once and for all charge the orange piece of shit (that be Trump) with officially inciting the January 6 insurrection which was carried out at his command by members of his white supremacist holligans.

The vice-president said that it is time to call a spade a spade or in Trump’s case to call a homegrown terrorist a homegrown terrorist.

SIDENOTE: A senate insider said that VP Harris has the support of 89 senators including lots and lots of Republicans, who have had it with DJT running around and acting as if he's a fucking king.