France Fires A Ratatouille Warning Shot

Funny story written by K.C. Bell

Wednesday, 22 September 2021

image for France Fires A Ratatouille Warning Shot
France is not too happy.

France is upset or tres ticked. They’ve recalled their ambassadors to the US and Australia. Humph! Take that!

The Camembert is flying all over the place, landing as far away as the US and Australia. France even sent a 5.9 magnitude tremor to Australia, which left Melbourne rattled.

“How did they manage that?" Questioned Boris Johnson.

Biden couldn’t ignore France’s wrath any longer and had to get on the horn. So, using his John Wayne voice of reasoning, he confided to Macron, “Fella, don’t get your knickers twisted into a croissant. Let’s talk.”

In response, the pate went flying west.

“Look,” Biden went on, “we’re sorry we made a pancake out of your souffle, but it isn’t as though you warned the US that Dior was lowering hems for the "New Look" after World War II.”

“Lowering hems and reneging on sales of nuclear submarines are two different things.”

“Not really. Both hems and nukes go up and down. Besides, you’re embarrassing Australia. They’re terrified of China’s expansion. China is building all kinds of islands. Australia sees China making a bridge of islands connecting China to Australia. And France? How is France helping? France is making Australia feel as though they’re taking a fourth helping of cassoulet."

“I have lost face in the international community, and I’m up for reelection.”

“Let’s have a backyard chat over a great glass of good Napa Valley champagne.”

More ratatouille went flying.

Read more by this author:

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
FranceJoseph BidenPresident Macron

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more