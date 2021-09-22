France Fires A Ratatouille Warning Shot

France is upset or tres ticked. They’ve recalled their ambassadors to the US and Australia. Humph! Take that!

The Camembert is flying all over the place, landing as far away as the US and Australia. France even sent a 5.9 magnitude tremor to Australia, which left Melbourne rattled.

“How did they manage that?" Questioned Boris Johnson.

Biden couldn’t ignore France’s wrath any longer and had to get on the horn. So, using his John Wayne voice of reasoning, he confided to Macron, “Fella, don’t get your knickers twisted into a croissant. Let’s talk.”

In response, the pate went flying west.

“Look,” Biden went on, “we’re sorry we made a pancake out of your souffle, but it isn’t as though you warned the US that Dior was lowering hems for the "New Look" after World War II.”

“Lowering hems and reneging on sales of nuclear submarines are two different things.”

“Not really. Both hems and nukes go up and down. Besides, you’re embarrassing Australia. They’re terrified of China’s expansion. China is building all kinds of islands. Australia sees China making a bridge of islands connecting China to Australia. And France? How is France helping? France is making Australia feel as though they’re taking a fourth helping of cassoulet."

“I have lost face in the international community, and I’m up for reelection.”

“Let’s have a backyard chat over a great glass of good Napa Valley champagne.”

More ratatouille went flying.

