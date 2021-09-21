The Border Patrol Will Transport 18,000 Illegal Haitians From Del Rio, Texas To Georgia

DEL RIO, Texs – (Satire News) – The U.S. Border Patrol has just stated that there are currently close to 21,000 citizens of Haitian descent living beneath Del Rio’s Hillary Clinton Honorary Bridge.

Most are women and children who left Haiti because as one 91-year-old woman said, she just got fed up with all of the fuckin’ hurricanes that have hit Haiti in the past three years.

She noted that she even experienced a category 1 tsunami which deposited a 1971 Dodge Invader on her front porch.

Meanwhile the Border Patrol has just finalized plans to ship 3,000 Haitians back to Haiti and the remaining 18,000 will be put on Greyhound busses and driven to Georgia, where they will all work picking peaches.