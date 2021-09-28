Viral video shows football coach exhibiting human behavior

The Primatology World is abuzz this morning over a video that captured New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick take hold of the wrist of Quarterback Mac Jones and lead him away at the conclusion of the football game last Sunday. The video, shot by a awestruck fan clearly shows Belichick deliberately make his way over to Jones, then reaching out and grasping his wrist before making his way back to shelter with the quarterback in tow.

Asked about the video, world renowned primatologist Christophe Bosche said: “What is clear is the alpha (Belichick) approaches the other with a sense of purpose. He has some purpose in mind. Now what that something is, would be anyone’s guess.

Bosche said someone more familiar with Bill could make a more educated guess. "It could be he's trying to mentor the youngster, but it could be something else entirely” he added ominously.

A horde of media members crowded around Belichick when he emerged from his shelter, attempting to determine what was going through the coach’s mind at the time. Some of the more resourceful in the pack mixed sounds with hand gestures while miming the activity captured in the now viral video, but the coach replied only with his customary grunting and snorting sounds.

Calls to the Kraft family, owners of the NFL franchise, went unanswered, but rumors abounded. One source close to the family told reporters that Robert Kraft is seriously considering the possibility of bringing in high profile specialists like Jane Gooddall or Jeanne Altmann in an effort to communicate with Belichick.

“All things being equal, they think a female would have a better chance of getting something out of Bill. But I wouldn’t hold my breath.”