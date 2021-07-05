Donald Trump Spotted Having Lunch At a McDonalds In Boston

BOSTON – (Satire News) – Patrons at a McDonalds, near the Bunker Hill Monument were shocked to see the former president having lunch, and all by himself.

An elderly couple that was visiting from Pomona, California, said that they could not believe how fat the man, who is now referred by many as simply Melania’s husband, has gotten.

Trump’s personal physician, Dr. Yang Fu Fi, recently was interviewed by Tittle Tattle Tonight’s Pico de Gallo, and he revealed that Trump has hit the big 300!

The good doctor laughed as he recalled being told by DJT, that the scale was off, and that it needed to be calibrated, or better yet thrown in the trash, since it was clearly off by at least 90 pounds.

One little boy, who was having lunch, with his aunt and her live-in boyfriend, went up to Trump and asked him for his autograph. He was told that it would cost him $14.

The boy looked at Trump and was overheard to say, “$14! that’s bullshit dude, hell, I can get Bill Belichick’s autograph for 75 cents.”

[EDITOR’S NOTE: Bill Belichick is the coach of the NFL's New England Patriots].

When word spread throughout the restaurant that Trump had asked the little boy for $14 for his autograph, many in the establishment began shouting, “CHEAPSKATE DONALD!, CHEAPSKATE DONALD!”

And with that the Trumptard, picked up his half-dozen uneaten burgers, and his 2 pounds of French Fries, and he quickly left Mickey D's looking as orange as the orangest orange.