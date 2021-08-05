Beyonce Has Just Bought The Tijuana Tamale Packers of Mexico’s Baja California Football League

BEVERLY HILLS – (Sports News) – It’s a well known fact that Houston native Beyonce (Knowles) has always been a big fan of football.

As a little girl she used to cheer on the then Houston Oilers (now the Tennessee Titans) on her parents 19-inch black and white TV.

So now thanks to record sales in the zagazillions, the extremely sexy Miss Beyonce has just purchased the Tijuana Tamale Packers, a team that plays American football even better than some of the NFL teams.

Boom Boom News reports that Beyonce has 197 million Instagram followers in 133 of the world's 196 countries.

The Tamale Packers are coached by former Dallas Cowboys great Emmitt Smith and feature ex-Super Bowl quarterback Kurt Warner.

They finished the 2020 season with an undefeated record of 14-0, and went on to capture Mexico’s version of the Super Bowl, which they call “El Bowl Superior," by trouncing The Tabasco Tequileros 47-3.

The score at the half was 37 to 0, so Coach Smith took out all of his starters and put in the second string players.

Place kicker Juan Jose Jim Viola kicked an amazing 76-yard field goal with 3 seconds remaining in the game.

SIDENOTE: Sports Balls Illustrated is reporting that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is very interested in signing Coach Emmitt Smith and quarterback Kurt Warner, along with place kicker Juan Jose Jim Viola.