The Real Reasons Why The New England Patriots Released QB Cam Newton

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 1 September 2021

image for The Real Reasons Why The New England Patriots Released QB Cam Newton
Some Pats fans did not like Cam's flamboyant style of dress; especially his Spider Woman socks.

GILLETTE, Massachusetts – (Sports Satire) – Many sports pundits had predicted that NFL quarterback, Cam Newton was bound to get cut by the Patriots.

The rumors around the locker room were that the Pats powers-that-be and Coach Bilichick, were just not happy with the showboater.

An team insider stated that Patriots executives simply got tired of the 32-year-old quarterback giving away so many footballs to the fans during the games.

They also commented that they were just not impressed with his pre-season play, in which he threw 18 interceptions, and fumbled the ball 17 times.

A team spokeswoman said off-the-record, that he also had allegedly propositioned one of the teams sexiest cheerleaders, who has been identified as LaTricia McFemmer, 27, (38-24-36).

Newt also lost his temper during a game and called a referee a white, privileged, honky tonkin’ friggin’ zebra.

SIDENOTE: Balls News Agency reporter Cinderella St. Lamb, has opined that Newton may end up in Texas; either with the Dallas Cowboys or with the Houston Texans.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

