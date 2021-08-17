A White House Source Says Trump Will Be Arrested Very Soon

Tuesday, 17 August 2021

image for A White House Source Says Trump Will Be Arrested Very Soon
The one term-president will soon be fitted for his orange prison jumpsuit.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – A highly reliable source within the White House, who knows the New York attorney general, says that the word on the streets of Manhattan, is that the worst president in the history of presidents – Donald John Trump, will soon be picked up by the FBI.

The source noted that dozens of very explicit photos of the ex-Predator-in-Chief have surfaced and have been authenticated by the reputable authentication firm of Authentications Unlimited, which is based in Reno, Nevada.

One of Trump’s ex-friends told Boom Boom News that the orange-haired demon is as scared as a duck in a snake farm.

Even Melania has gained at least 17 pounds lately just from worrying about if her husband could possibly implicate her in any of his thousands and thousands of illegal wrongdoings.

In Other News. Football authorities in England have fined Manchester United $80,000, for using soccer balls that had been pumped up with steroid air.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

