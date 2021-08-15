Governor Andrew Cuomo, who recently resigned as Governor of New York because women didn’t like his hands-on, working policy, will run for Governor of Florida.

A special election will be held as the present Governor appears to be on the side of the Taliban and Donald Trump, where COVID-19 is a concern and may soon be impeached.

Among his many campaign slogans that Governor Cuomo can pluck from are:

1- I never paid hush money to a porn star.

2- I never said you could grab a woman by the pussy.

3- And get away with it because you're famous. Actually, you can’t get away with anything. Not even an honest wink!

4- I saved New York lives by encouraging the use of masks and getting COVID-19 vaccinations.

5- Lastly, I’ll find plenty of masks, vaccinations, ventilators, hospital beds, and burial plots for the cooperative Floridians and even the non-cooperative Floridians who are anti-vac.

While the final slogan may sound grim, many Floridians believe that is the present Governor’s hallmark. But, unfortunately, this isn’t saying much for the HALLMARK greeting card brand.

Hearing of the five possible Cuomo slogans and that he could easily reverse each of them and still win, Donald Trump decided to run for Governor of Florida. Like Jerusalem, he would promise to move the capital of Florida from Tallahassee to Mar-a-Lago.

Secret Service reported that hearing of his plans, Be Best threw a floor lamp at Trump. He ducked, and it went flying out the window, striking Rudolph Giulian, who at the time was giving a speech of how Biden rigged the 2020 election.

