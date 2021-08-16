Massachusetts Declares Donald J. Trump a Persona Non-Grata and Says If He Sets Foot in The Bay State He Will Be Arrested

Monday, 16 August 2021

image for Massachusetts Declares Donald J. Trump a Persona Non-Grata and Says If He Sets Foot in The Bay State He Will Be Arrested
DJT caressing Ivanka's ass - like they say in Denmark, once a pervert - always a pervert.

BOSTON, Massachusetts – (Satire News) – The good people of the state of Massachusetts have made it abundantly clear to their state leaders, that they do not want the disgraced, evil, hate-spewing former president setting even one of his tiny toddler feet in their state.

A recent QuinniPinni Poll revealed that Trump is hated by 87% of the state’s inhabitants; which makes him even more hated that former assholes such as Hitler, Hirohito, Stalin, and Piers Morgan.

One lifelong resident Ellen Parshakinni, 83, perhaps summed it up best, when she said that hate is the weapon of those male individuals who are either under-endowed in the penis department, or who are just simple spineless bastards.

Miss Ellen took a sip of her Crown & Coke and then added, that the Trumptard absolutely checks both boxes.

