Putin Reveals That He Has Always Seen Trump as Nothing But a Submissive Pussy

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 14 August 2021

image for Putin Reveals That He Has Always Seen Trump as Nothing But a Submissive Pussy
Words, unlike the habitual "Liar-in-Chief" Trump DON'T LIE!

MOSCOW – (Satire News) – Moscow’s Red Press has just confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has always looked upon Donald Trump as nothing more than a pathetic, little submissive pussy, who has the biggest inferiority complex of anyone on earth; including noted Brooklyn streetwalker Mathilda “$5” Wickley.

Putin said that he is thrilled that Trump took away his title as the world’s most hated, evil man.

He added that he had and still has DJT wrapped around his little finger due to the 7 very explicit pee-pee tape videos he has of Donaldo and two sexy Russian spy operatives.

Putin smiled when he said that he recalls the Trumptard kneeling before him in the Nikita Khrushchev Commemorative Bedroom in the Kremlin and begging him not to release the tapes; especially to CNN, TMZ, ABC, or Tittle Tattle Tonight.

In Other News. Congressman Jim Jordan, aka “The Wrestling Freakarino” is still denying that he used to wrestle his wrestling students in the nude.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

