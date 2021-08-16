Donald Trump Admits To Sean Hannity That He Is No Longer a Bedwetter

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Donald Trump called in to the Sean Hannity Show with some great news. The ex-president said that his personal physician Dr. Yang Fu Fi had texted him that he has finally regained control of his out-of-control bladder.

When Hannity asked him what that meant, DJT said well for one thing, it means that I am no longer considered to be a bedwetter.

Sean said that he had no idea that he wet the bed. Trump reminded him that it was in all of the newspapers, plus it had appeared in reputable publications such as RumorLand News, BuzzFuzz, England’s Ta Ta For Now News, and Afro Sheen Magazine.

Sean asked him if that means that Melania will go back to sleeping in their bed.

The Trumpster said that she will still not return to their bed because she says it smells like Big Macs, Chicken McNuggets, and Preparation H.

