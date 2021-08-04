The United States House of Representatives Votes to Prohibit Travel to and From Florida

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 4 August 2021

image for The United States House of Representatives Votes to Prohibit Travel to and From Florida
Everglades National Park Rangers have said that some of the gators have been infected with the Delta Dawn Virus.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – Ipso Facto News reports that due to the huge rise in Delta Dawn Virus cases in the Plywood State, the House of Representatives has voted 234 to 201 to restrict travel to and from the state of Florida.

Governor Ron DeSantis, who is a hard core GOPer, told IFN’s Redwood Fingerboo, that he really believes that VP Harris is behind this decision, since she hates him more than a cow hates a branding iron.

Meanwhile VP Harris replied that DeSantis is nothing but a two-bit pussyboy, who really needs to see about getting a prescription for Viagra as soon as possible.

DeSantis reportedly commented that he already has a prescription and he suggested that the vice-president do something about her inverted uvula.

Harris shot back by saying that DeSantis needs to ask Marjorie Taylor Greene out on a date because both look like twins who were separated at birth and both smell as ugly as skunk sweat.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

