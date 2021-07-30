The World Might Be Dreaming Of A Variant Christmas

The saying goes: It came back and bit him in the rear.

This could apply to someone who ignores good advice, makes a mistake, and ends up in serious trouble.

Dumb, dumb, dumb! I should have, could have, would have listened.

It seems millions of people, pooh, poohed, the idea of wearing masks indoors, outdoors, on planes, trains, schools, bars, and rallies.

"That's like Nazi Germany." Or, "Masks make Americans look weak."

They also ignored the medical community’s urgent pleas to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Coronavirus was almost over, the light was at the end of the tunnel, licked, despite the negativity.

Hospital numbers were going way down. Biden came to D.C. on his super horse and announced a goal of 200 million Covid vaccinations in one hundred days. Biden's vaccination goal was met and surpassed. He then set another goal for more vaccinations. Things were moving like pronto. There was a leader in town.

Then a new word started to enter the media’s vernacular: Variant.

What?

It seems there was a brand new strain of Covid-19 that was even deadlier than the old coronavirus that was almost licked.

It was rumored to have developed in India and called the Delta Variant. However, because so many of the people who pooh, poohed getting the Covid-19 vaccinations or wearing masks, those very same people were now being struck down by the variant and pleading for vaccinations. It was too late.

This is where getting bitten in the rear becomes a reality.

The chances are that this Christmas may be another lockdown, quarantined, indoor, mail order, no seeing Santa Claus kind of Christmas.

And hopefully, without losing any more seniors, juniors, relatives, friends who could have been saved had they been vaccinated.

Someone said it was going to be like the flu.

And people listened.

