They Drank Trump’s Kool-Aid And Now They Are Dying

Donald Trump said the Coronavirus was like the flu. No need to wear a mask or get a vaccination. Vaccines aren’t safe. The virus will be gone by the summer when the weather gets warmer. Drink a shot of Lysol or Clorox instead.

Like the poisoned Kool-Aid that Jim Jones gave to his followers and killed hundreds, Donald Trump’s rhetoric has killed and is presently killing even more of his followers. The Covid-19 Delta variant has emerged, and those who listened to Trump and ignored getting their vaccinations are dying. And they are dying by the thousands.

Now, who would follow the scientific advice from anyone who says, “You can grab a woman by the pussy and get away with it because you’re famous.”

Or who also said, “Drink Lysol or Clorox to kill this virus.”

And those people who listened to Donald Trump drive on freeways, switch lanes, getting on and off.

You think, maybe, Trump has been drinking the Lysol and Clorox?

Why else would he still insist that he won the 2020 election and say that he would be back in the White House by August?

Does he believe that if Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen poured some Lysol and Clorox on the national debt, it would disappear?

The tragedy isn't that he spoke nonsense, but that people listened, and they are dying.

