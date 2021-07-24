Nancy Poozleosi, Kamala Cackleosi And Joe Sleepleosi: The Three Stooges Of The Apocalypse

Funny story written by Dr. Billingsgate

Saturday, 24 July 2021

image for Nancy Poozleosi, Kamala Cackleosi And Joe Sleepleosi: The Three Stooges Of The Apocalypse
Nyuk! Nyuk!

BILLINGSGATE POST: Larry, Moe and Curly they ain’t. Although at times their slapstick behavior could easily qualify them to take on the mantle of The Three Stooges.

With her sunken eyes and penchant for premium ice cream, Nancy Poozleosi most closely resembles Moe. Short of a finger-poke and a nyuk-nyuk, she stands in line to become the President if both Cackleosi and Sleepleosi can’t get a laugh.

And Kamala Cackleosi: She could easily step into the presidency if Sleepy Joe forgets how to read his lines. Her demented laugh, whether a nervous reaction to a question she doesn’t want to answer, or more likely, a consequence of her putting her heels on too many shoulders as she climbed the ladder of political success, sets her apart from the others. Like Larry, she usually plays the fool while Moe and Curley do all the hard work.

Then there is Joe Sleepleosi, Curly’s counterpart. Easily the most popular of the Stooges, Curly was known for his high-pitched voice and vocal expression (“nyuk-nyuk-nyuk!” “woob-woob-woob!”). Sleepy Joe, to play the fool, recently incorporated an exaggerated stage whisper to his repertoire.

And there they are: The Three Stooges of the Apocalypse.

Dr. Slim: “With a cast like that, what can go wrong?”

Dirty: “Yo, Doctor. Hopefully we don’t get nyuked just for a laugh.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Joseph BidenKamala HarrisNancy PelosiThe Three Stooges

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more