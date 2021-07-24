Nancy Poozleosi, Kamala Cackleosi And Joe Sleepleosi: The Three Stooges Of The Apocalypse

BILLINGSGATE POST: Larry, Moe and Curly they ain’t. Although at times their slapstick behavior could easily qualify them to take on the mantle of The Three Stooges.

With her sunken eyes and penchant for premium ice cream, Nancy Poozleosi most closely resembles Moe. Short of a finger-poke and a nyuk-nyuk, she stands in line to become the President if both Cackleosi and Sleepleosi can’t get a laugh.

And Kamala Cackleosi: She could easily step into the presidency if Sleepy Joe forgets how to read his lines. Her demented laugh, whether a nervous reaction to a question she doesn’t want to answer, or more likely, a consequence of her putting her heels on too many shoulders as she climbed the ladder of political success, sets her apart from the others. Like Larry, she usually plays the fool while Moe and Curley do all the hard work.

Then there is Joe Sleepleosi, Curly’s counterpart. Easily the most popular of the Stooges, Curly was known for his high-pitched voice and vocal expression (“nyuk-nyuk-nyuk!” “woob-woob-woob!”). Sleepy Joe, to play the fool, recently incorporated an exaggerated stage whisper to his repertoire.

And there they are: The Three Stooges of the Apocalypse.

Dr. Slim: “With a cast like that, what can go wrong?”

Dirty: “Yo, Doctor. Hopefully we don’t get nyuked just for a laugh.”