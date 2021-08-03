Australia Threatens To Shoot Anyone Who Violates Their Pandemic Lockdown

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

CANBERRA, Australia – (Satire News) – The Australian government has issued a very strict directive that anyone who violates their lockdown risks the possibility of getting shot, and not just in the leg either.

A spokesperson for the government said that this is not Florida, where millions of individuals are not taking this pandemic seriously.

He pointed out that the Australian government will be happy to pay 20% of their flight to Florida, where they will be free to do whatever the hell they want, including fornicating on the hundreds of Plywood State beaches.

One Aussie said that he is going to stay in Australia, and if he gets shot then he will hire noted American lawyer Gloria Allred and he will sue the country for $17 million.

He noted that if he wanted to be treated like an effin prisoner he’d move to Arizona.