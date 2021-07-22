President Biden Is Fed Up With Donald Trump's Constant Lying BS and He's Looking Into Having Him Exiled

Thursday, 22 July 2021

image for President Biden Is Fed Up With Donald Trump's Constant Lying BS and He's Looking Into Having Him Exiled
This is a photo of what could very well end up being former "Liar-in-Chief" Donald Trump's new home.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) – A source inside the White House told Boom Boom News that POTUS is sick and tired of the "Trumptard’s" incessant, never-ending lying.

President Biden has asked Attorney General Merrick Garland to look into legally having the presidential loser (i.e. Trump) exiled.

The AG, who just happens to hate “Baby Fingers” even more than Biden does, said that it will be an extreme pleasure and his patriotic duty to find a way to kick the former occupant of the White House out of the United States for good.

Garland then added that he will try his best to get him exiled to a country that is freezing cold, like Iceland, Norway, or hell, even the North effen Pole.

When the habitual pervert heard about him possibly being exiled, he smiled and said that they can’t exile me, if they can’t find me.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

