Kevin McCarthy Still Selling Baloney

Kevin McCarthy may no longer be working at his wife’s old Deli, but he’s still selling baloney.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi nixed two Republican Minority Leader McCarthy’s picks for the January 6, Committee. Then like behind the deli counter, McCarthy took to the podium and started selling his version of baloney: Pelosi was responsible for the January 6 riot at the Capitol and didn’t want the truth to come out, so she nixed his two picks.

Pass the baloney.

On live television, everyone witnessed Donald Trump addressing a mob in front of the White House, telling them to march down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol, fight for their country and take it back. And march they did, killing and injuring Capitol police officers, breaking into the Capitol, ransacking offices, threatening to hang the vice president, Senators running for their lives to safety, all done under Donald Trump’s command.

Funny, no one saw Nancy Pelosi on that stage standing next to Trump and ordering his mob to march to the Capitol.

Add a quart of potato salad with the baloney.

Everyone trusts the deli man, but like the bridge too far, it's the salami too far.

Trump wanted to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election. Olive brain thought a riot would keep him in the White house. He also thought nuking Iran would keep him in the White House.

Like the smell of spoiled coleslaw, everyone remembers Trump’s January 6 speech. He incited the riot that followed. Not Pelosi.

Make that a couple of pickles with the potato salad and baloney.

