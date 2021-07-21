The World Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers Visit The White House and Tom Brady Calls Donald Trump That Maga Cap-Wearing, Lying Dufus

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Sports Satire) – The Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers accepted President Trump’s invitation to visit the White House.

The president, the first lady, and the vice-president all gave the Bucs players the VIP tour of the White House, including the infamous Marilyn Monroe Commemorative Bedroom, where the beautiful blonde sex symbol of the 1950’s once took a little ‘nap.’ [WINK-WINK].

The ‘Champs’ also toured the notorious “Poker Room,” where allegedly disgraced President Richard Milhous Nixon regularly played strip poker with Elvis Presley, Raquel Welch, and Ann Margret, back in the early 70's.

Quarterback Tom Brady was chosen to be the team's spokesman, and he let everyone know that he actually voted for Joe Biden even though he told Trump that he voted for him.

Brady giggled as he said, that was the first lie he's told in four years, so he figures he has about 29,999 more lies before he catches up with Trump the MAGA Cap-Wearing, Lyin' Dufus.

SIDENOTE: When "Don The Con" heard what Brady had said about him, he commented that Brady throws the football all stupid and wobbly, just like Melania and Mitch "The Moscow Bitch" McConnell do.