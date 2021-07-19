VP Kamala Harris Reveals Why She Refuses To Visit Alabama

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 19 July 2021

image for VP Kamala Harris Reveals Why She Refuses To Visit Alabama
The temperatures in the Alabama cottonfields in the summer can get as high as 117 degrees!

BROOKLYN – (Satire News) – VP Kamala Harris was in Brooklyn speaking before The Italian-American Coalition of Pizza Restaurant Owners.

She has always loved eating pizza, so when the opportunity to travel to Brooklyn, and get to taste the different fabulous types of pizza presented itself, she immediately cancelled her scheduled trip to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Blarney Stone, Scotland.

During a question and answer session, Harris was asked why she had recently told Pico de Gallo with Tittle Tattle Tonight that she refuses to visit the southern state of Alabama.

She replied that first of all the summers in Alabama can get hotter than a Phoenix streetwalkers nether regions.

Secondly she pointed out that most of the "Red State" smells like cotton balls, and thirdly she remarked that the state known for being the home of the fantastic NCAA football team the Alabama Crimson Tide, has more racists, bigots, and extremists that the entire continent of Europe.

The reporter than asked if she felt the same way about Mississippi. She answered that Mississippi has somehow found a way to mask the cotton ball smell.

She smiled and said that the University of Ole Miss Rebels are also a pretty darn good football team.

And as for racists, bigots, and extremists, the vice-president noted that they’re not as bad as in the ones in Alabama, but they’re certainly worse than the ones in Connecticut.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
AlabamaKamala HarrisMississippi

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more