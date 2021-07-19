VP Kamala Harris Reveals Why She Refuses To Visit Alabama

BROOKLYN – (Satire News) – VP Kamala Harris was in Brooklyn speaking before The Italian-American Coalition of Pizza Restaurant Owners.

She has always loved eating pizza, so when the opportunity to travel to Brooklyn, and get to taste the different fabulous types of pizza presented itself, she immediately cancelled her scheduled trip to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Blarney Stone, Scotland.

During a question and answer session, Harris was asked why she had recently told Pico de Gallo with Tittle Tattle Tonight that she refuses to visit the southern state of Alabama.

She replied that first of all the summers in Alabama can get hotter than a Phoenix streetwalkers nether regions.

Secondly she pointed out that most of the "Red State" smells like cotton balls, and thirdly she remarked that the state known for being the home of the fantastic NCAA football team the Alabama Crimson Tide, has more racists, bigots, and extremists that the entire continent of Europe.

The reporter than asked if she felt the same way about Mississippi. She answered that Mississippi has somehow found a way to mask the cotton ball smell.

She smiled and said that the University of Ole Miss Rebels are also a pretty darn good football team.

And as for racists, bigots, and extremists, the vice-president noted that they’re not as bad as in the ones in Alabama, but they’re certainly worse than the ones in Connecticut.