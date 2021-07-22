Donald Trump Says He’s Going To Run For Governor of New York

PALM BEACH, Florida – (Satire News) – The word out of Mar-a-Lago is that the former resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue has decided to throw his red MAGA hat in the ring and run for governor of New York against the sitting governor, Andrew Cuomo.

Trump, who says that he is being treated extremely unfair by the politicians, the citizens, and the homeless of the Big Apple told his BFF Sean Hannity that once he wins, he will immediately sign a Governor’s Executive Order pardoning him of all tax evasion claims.

He then said that he will also issue a directive taking at least $72.1 million from the New York state treasury to help pay for his 2020 Presidential Campaign Expenses.

When Trump was told by his former attorney, Rudy Giuliani that he cannot do that, the Trumptard yelled at him calling him the damn, original swamp creature and adding that he is even uglier than Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Meanwhile, his wife, Melania recently told Anderson Cooper that sometimes Donaldo’s brain seems to be on freakin' permanent vacation.