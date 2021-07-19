Prince Harry To Publish Autobiography: The Yes Man I’ve Become

The bidding war has already started for Prince Harry’s first autobiography, The Yes Man I've Become.

In his epistle, Harry will describe his childhood, mother’s tragic death, living in a castle as a son without a mother, playing polo without a mother, a student at Eton without a mother, then to Sandhurst Military Academy without a mother, in Las Vegas playing strip poker without a mother, going to Afghanistan as a helicopter pilot without a mother, and finally meeting his future wife without a mother, getting married, going on a honeymoon, and having two kids without a mother.

Tedious though it may sound, Random House is publishing it after a bidding war like none other, except for Donald Trump’s soon-to-be-published biography titled: The Election, I Did Not Win, But Really Did. Lines are already forming for that one.

Forget spelling errors or poor grammar for both books. That’s why editors are born, and God bless them. Once published, all Harry has to do is buy 5,000 copies, and it’ll be on the New York Times Best Sellars list.

Bingo! Those 19 toilets have to be paid for somehow, and what better way than with a book publication about someone who has already been in newspapers and magazines every day of his life.

Sure the whole world wants to know about this kind of stuff. The Covid-19 quarantine doth make readers of us all.

