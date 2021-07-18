Donald “The Amazing Golfer” Played 18 Holes and He Said He Shot a 62

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 18 July 2021

image for Donald “The Amazing Golfer” Played 18 Holes and He Said He Shot a 62
This is Trump climbing up to get to the third hole after his golf cart got a flat tire.

AUGUSTA, Georgia – (Sports Satire) – Donald Trump recently told one of his girlfriends that he has never enjoyed playing golf more than now that he doesn’t have the added stress of having to run the country.

Maria (Bartiromo) commented that she has noticed that his golf scores have gotten way better than when he was living in the White House.

The Trumpster said that the last time he played 18 holes, he shot an amazingly astounding 62 (10 under par).

He commented that he owes it all to himself, and the fact that he has cut back from devouring (eating) 7 Big Macs a day to only eating 5 and sometimes 6.

DJT, also pooched out his chest and added that he now only drinks 6 Diet Cokes a day, down from 12.

In a Related Story. Trump wants everyone to know that contrary to what his gorgeously sexy, ex-lover Stormy Daniels is saying, he does not text her over a dozen times a day. He pointed out that he is not allowed to text, so the woman is lying out her ass.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: Pot/Kettle!].

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

