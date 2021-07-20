Donald Trump Tells Sean Hannity That Marjorie Taylor Greene Is a Perfect Example of a “Butterface”

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – iRumors is reporting that the former inhabitant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, snuck into The City That Never Sleeps to make a special live guest appearance on "The Sean Hannity Show."

While on the show he was asked what he thought about one of his biggest supporters Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Although the cameras did not catch it, viewers could clearly see that Trump reached down and grabbed his crotch.

The director was heard to yell out “Cut Trump’s camera and focus on Sean pronto!”

Trump paused for a moment and said that in the interest of total and full transparency and disclosure, he had to say that Marjorie has a very nice body, with long slender legs, a cute ass, and so-so tits, but she’s definitely a “Butterface.”*

* Websters Dictionary describes a Butterface as a woman who is physically attractive, but who is as ugly as a baboon's ass.