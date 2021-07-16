Some of President Trump’s Defenders Say That He is Merely Releasing His Inner Hitler

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland – A group of Trump supporters who call themselves The Extreme Extremists For DJT held a rally for their hero-in-chief at a Nissan car lot in Annapolis.

Oliver Tushenbeeker director of EEFDJT told the assembled members that Donald Trump not only deserves the Nobel Peace Prize, but also an Oscar for his fantastic portrayal of an American president.

He added that Trump is in no way a shithead, a jerk, or an asshole, as so many believe. He then noted that his ‘way out there’ antics are merely a way for him to release his inner Hitler.

Tushenbeeker, no relation to Gladys Tushenbeeker, pointed out that he heard it through the grapevine that Russian President Vladimir Putin is getting ready to bestow on Trump his country’s prestigious Honorary Comrade Award.

The award is presented to individuals who exhibit a desire to embrace the communistic belief and to see that it continues to flourish.

Trump, who is perhaps the biggest money-hungry person on Earth, asked if the Honorary Comrade Award comes with any monetary amount.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: It does not.]