Kremlin Calls Leaked Trump Documents: Pulp Fiction

Now that the cat is out of the bag (Putin calling Donald Trump mentally unstable,) the piroshki has hit the fan.

Donald Trump is calling it fake news and disgusting.

Putin is calling it pulp fiction.

Quentin Tarantino is calling it: Free advertisement and more money for his 1994 film Pulp Fiction.

Donald Trump is seething because he was referred to as mentally unstable and suffering from an inferiority complex.

If it ain’t true, you do not seethe. Instead, you shrug and ask for another coke. But then, Donald Trump blasted the report in the Guardian.

Trump referred to the Guardian article as the radical left crazies doing whatever they can to demean everybody on the right.

The Guardian says otherwise. The documents have a psychological analysis of Donald Trump Sr. as mentally unstable, impulsive, unbalanced, and suffering from an inferiority complex.

Yes, yes, yes, and definitely yes. He can’t spell.

Covering their article, the Guardian said they showed the leaked documents from the Kremlin to intelligence officials in the West who believed they were genuine.

The Kremlin papers present a plot to put Trump into the White House to weaken the United States.

