Tucker Carlson extradited to Belmarsh Prison

So far there has been no confirmation that Mr. Carlson has been placed in a cell at Belmarsh Prison next to Julian Assange.

White House Press Secretary Jenifer Psaki has said, “There are no such plans. At this time.”

Mr. Carlson continues to broadcast.

Rumors indicate there has been some consideration of such a move due to Carlson's critical views on:

Mr. Fauci

VAERS injuries from the vaccines

US intelligence agencies reading his emails

What happened on January 6

His association with Glen Greenwald



Intelligence agency spokespersons have responded: “We don't take such a step unless it's a national emergency, which, in Mr. Carlson's case, it may or may not be.”

From Judge Baraitser of the UK in charge of extradition for Mr. Assange:

“There is no comparison of treatment levels here at Belmarsh and in the US. Mr. Carlson will enjoy every comfort.”

The US Attorney General's office has pointed out that there are no charges of Mr. Carlson's revealing UK security-related matters, so he can't be extradited to Belmarsh.

This statement added: “At this time.”

Mr. Carlson has responded:

“Have at it! Let me in there and I'll give you the best interview with Assange you've seen yet!”