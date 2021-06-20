Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, and Tucker Carlson Want California To Secede From The Union

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 20 June 2021

MTG recently confided to Sean Hannity that she has not shaved her legs, her underarms, or her boobs in 2 years.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – In the what-the-hell-will-they-think-of-next-category, the three above mentioned trouble-makers are asking that the House of Representatives and the Senate vote to kick California out of the United States.

BuzzFuzz reporter Taffeta Kixx asked Marjorie Taylor Greene why the eff she wants to have California expelled from the union.

“Marge The Tuna Barge,” as LeBron James calls her, due to her extremely prevalent fishy smell, replied because there are way too many Democrats in that state.

She pointed out that there are more non-Republicans in the Golden State than there are grains of sand on Malibu Beach.

Meanwhile her alleged boyfriend Matt “The Butt-Faced Brat” Gaetz chimed in and said that another reason is because so many residents of California have weird-colored hair.

"What?” Miss Kixx asked confused as the dickens.

And Gaetz, who is still denying that the $1.4 million in counterfeit five dollar bills found underneath his bed is his, asked why in the world would anyone willingly want to have such weird-colored hair as Lithuanian Lavender, Quasi-Fluorescent Fuchsia, Clairvoyant Chartreuse, or Synchronized Salami.

Meanwhile Speaker of The House Nancy Pelosi is trying to get a consensus to force Miss Taylor Greene to submit to a psychological evaluation test, as well as a brain scan, and a pap smear.

CaliforniaMarjorie Taylor GreeneMatt GaetzNancy PelosiTucker Carlson

