Not Getting Rid Of The Filibuster Is Like Not Using The Spare Key In An Emergency

Locked out of your car, it’s snowing, and you have a spare key but don’t use it? “Can’t use the spare key because if I lose it, I’ll be out of luck.”

Senate Democrats, (Are you listening Senator Schumer?) it is time to use the spare key and get rid of the filibuster or Trump and the Republicans might just as well have won the 2020 election.

Democrats are trapped outside in the snow, getting no where, except frozen, accomplishing nothing, and pointing fingers at Republicans.

Democrats are described as going to a knife fight with a deck of cards. They are an embarrassment to Little League Baseball teams around the country. Eagle Scouts want to take over.

Use the spare key and dump the filibuster.

A filibuster is the act of speaking, and speaking, and speaking some more, to prevent legislation from being passed. When Democrats want to pass legislation preventing the melt down of planet earth due to climate change, the Republicans will speak, and speak and speak some more, and Democrats can never pass that legislation.

Here comes the global melt down.

Get rid of the filibuster. Legislation can be passed by a majority vote. With Vice President Kamala Harris, Democrats have that majority. Planet earth will not have to suffer a melt-down.

How to get rid of the filibuster? So easy. It would require a vote of 51 senators to totally abolish the filibuster.. The Democrats already have that number.

Use the spare key. Get rid of the filibuster. It’s snowing out, a warm car is waiting and planet earth will be saved.

