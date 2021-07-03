Elon Musk Has Just Purchased The Planet Saturn

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – NASA has just announced that after an intense round of negotiations, they have agreed to sell the planet Saturn to Elon Musk.

Musk had been trying to purchase the Ringed Planet since October, 13, of 2016.

A spokesperson for the multi-gazillionaire commented that if the deal had fallen through, he would then have considered purchasing Neptune, Pluto, New Hampshire, and Lake Erie.

Musk wanted to make it clear that Musk Inc, is purchasing Saturn and not Bezos-Musk Inc. as Fox News talk show host Tucker Carlson had erroneously reported.

BuzzFuzz recently said of Carlson that he is giving Trump some competition in the bald-face lies department.

SIDENOTE: Tucky is stating emphatically that there is no truth to the ridiculous rumor, that was started in Idaho, about him owning a pet vulture named Sean Hannity.