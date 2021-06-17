Trump Finally, Finally, Finally, Admits That He Lost The Election

BALTIMORE – (Satire News) – Donald J. Trump flew into Baltimore to get a root canal done.

And as he was leaving the dentist’s office, he was asked by a reporter with Hollywood Innuendo, if he is ever going to admit that he lost the presidential election to President Joe Biden fair and square.

DJT pursed his lips and he told the stunningly beautiful reporter, Fajita San Guacamole that he was going to do her a great big favor and give her an exclusive scoop.

Miss San Guacamole’s eyes got the size of ping pong balls. #45 then told her that he has known all along that he lost – it was a no brainer, he commented.

But being the hard-headed shithead he is (his word), he just wanted to put big old smiles on his base, and on the faces of Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Sara Huckabee, Sean Hannity, Marjorie Taylor Green, Scotty Baio, and most of all Hope Hicks.

He then asked San Guacamole if her real name is Fajita like the meat. She blushed and answered that it is.

Trump being ever the ladies man that he is and will always be, winked and simply said, “I like my Fajitas nice and hot.”

In Other News: Accuweather is reporting that volcanic pieces of Sweden's Mt. St. Missy, which just erupted, ended up off the coast of North Carolina.