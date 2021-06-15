The New York City Council Has Voted Unanimously To Have Donald J. Trump Arrested If He Sets Foot In New York City

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 15 June 2021

image for The New York City Council Has Voted Unanimously To Have Donald J. Trump Arrested If He Sets Foot In New York City
City workers in Manhattan are in the process of removing the Trump signs on dozens of skyscrapers.

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – By a vote of 12 to 0, the NYC City Council has made it known that the former, disgraced, one-term president is not welcome in any of the 5 New York City Burroughs.

Councilwoman, Ashaleena Harpa Diddledaddle, 47, said that she puts the “Orange Blob” up there in the same category as a volcanic eruption, a tsunami, and crotch rash.

Fellow councilman, Timmy “Bodega Man” Filltencutler, 80, added that he heard that even the nuns at Our Lady of The Perpetual Wandering Church in the Bronx, voted to never again send the Trumptard a Christmas card.

Spokesnun, Sister Harpalina was quick to add that Melania and Barron will still get one however.

Comedian Ricky Gervais made an excellent point when he appeared on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's talk show, "An Afternoon Delight With The Duke and The Duchess" and said that lying Donaldo just needs to move to Scotland and spend the rest of his days out in the beautiful lush, rolling fields of heather and lie his ever-expanding ass off to a flock of mellow, uncaring sheep.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

