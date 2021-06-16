President Biden and President Putin Meet at The Geneva Summit and Both Agree On One Thing Regarding Trump

GENEVA, Switizerland – (Satire News) – The leaders of the two greatest nations on the face of the earth met at the Biden-Putin Summit in Geneva, and they had some good, drawn out, heated discussions.

First they talked about the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, where reports are that sushi cakes will be selling for 4 times the regular price.

The two leaders with a combined age of 146, also touched on the ridiculous amount of money that Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Black hip hop artist Black Kitty Meow Meow are raking in.

Putin then mentioned that he thinks that it will be the Chicago White Sox against the San Francisco in the World Series.

Biden disagreed saying that he truly feels that it will be the Tampa Bay Rays against the Oakland A’s.

Then talk got around to losers like the Baltimore Orioles, the Arizona Diamondbacks, the New York Jets, and the biggest loser of all Donaldo Johnny Trump.

Putin laughed and said that he hated the “Tweet Creep,” with a passion saying that he only pretended to like him for Melania’s sake.

He whispered to President Biden, “Hey Joey, did you get a look at that Slovenian babe’s ass?”

Biden smiled and said that he had seen Melly in some extremely X-rated photos that were taken back when she was a lingerie model in the Bronx.

President Biden then asked Putin to tell him what he really thought of Trump.

Putin replied by saying that “Pee-Pee Boy” was nothing more than a a third-rate clown in search of a circus.

Biden laughed as he gave Putin a fist bump, and a high five, and said, “Okay, Vlady, we both totally agree on that, so now, my little comrade buddy, let’s go get us a couple of vodka’s."