The U.S. Government Explains Why They Will No Longer Charge Tax on Condoms

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, has just announced that the government will no longer charge taxes on prophylactics aka condoms, rubbers, raincoats, etc.

She noted that President Biden in an effort to get the Millennials to engage in safe sex, or safer sex, as First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, calls it, he will be signing an Presidential Executive Order.

The PEO known as PEO-690-6X-2B, will reportedly reduce the incidence of STD’s by a whopping 204%, and even higher in the somewhat promiscuous state of Iowa.

Condom experts even noted that it will also reduce pregnancies, it will relieve lots of anxiety, and it will virtually eliminate stress both in young males and young females; especially in the young women, who, after all, are the ones that pregnancy affects the most, if one takes the body into account.

In Other News. The disgraced and banned thoroughbred race horse trainer Bob Baffert told Sports Bet Gazette that since he won't be able to train race horses for 2 years, he is seriously thinking about training monkeys for the Ringling Brothers, Barnum & Bailey Circus.