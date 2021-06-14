Biden Dog Graduates From Trump University

With a Bachelor of Arfs degree, President Biden’s dog Major graduated from Trump University and is now allowed to move back into the White House. However, the Secret Service people have their fingers crossed and tree climbing running shoes on while Major is comfortably stretched out in front of the Oval Office door smoking a Cuban cigar.

Hearing the announcement that Major was back in the White House (and without an insurrection attempt), Donald Trump argued that he too, as Dean of Trump University, from which Major received his degree, should be allowed back into the White House.

“Sorry, Dean Trump,” said the police officer at the White House gate, “you need 270 Electoral Votes to get in. So until Arizona, Texas, or Georgia flips votes for you, no can enter.”

Newly reformed Major, who traveled with the Bidens to the G7 Conference in Cornwall, was described as very well behaved, remaining at President Biden’s side throughout the meetings.

However, Major’s visit to Windsor Castle was something else; he could smell the Queen’s Corgis.

Major took off, seemingly watering every tree on Windsor Park grounds, disappeared for a while, then reappeared ready to board Air Force One.

One of the Queen’s Corgis was missing.

“Well, maybe Major needs some graduate school at Trump University?”

