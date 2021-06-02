Biden invites spoofers Jaggedone and Dr Billingsgate to White House for pow wow

President Biden surprised more than a few people today when he issued invitations to two top spoofers known as Jaggedone and Dr Billingsgate to meet with him at the White House.

Asked his reasoning, Biden said “It’s time we get up close and personal with the fake news thing. That’s all! I’m sick and tired of hearing people complain about fake news. I’d like to learn about the nuts & bolts and get to know some of the guys. Maybe find out what makes ‘em tick.”

Biden went on to say he was quite a jokester himself in his youth, “hey I like to laugh as much as anyone man! I’m looking forward to yukking it up a bit with these fellas.”

No word yet from either the Jaggedone or Billingsgate camps, but they are expected to accept the president’s invitations. Asked what topics might be on the table, the president was a bit cryptic;

“Well, there’s something about the name JaggedOne that really has me going! I don’t know how to describe it to ya, I just like the name. And as for Billingsgate, the guy is a doctor man! Heck, there may be a cabinet seat that needs filling up the line here. I’ve got a major operation going here that I’m overseeing if you know what I mean. I always have to keep an eye out for talent that I can call on to serve the country in a pinch.”