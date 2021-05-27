President Biden found after 5 hour search inside White House!

Secret Service agents feared the worst but they finally located President Biden after an exhaustive five hour search.

Things looked bleak when they found no trace of the president after a second pass through every room in the White House but he finally turned up in the linen closet off of the primary White House kitchen.

I really didn't think he'd be in there but since he hadn't been seen anywhere else, I thought 'why not take a look?' and sure enough there he was, standing there facing the wall and running his hands over a soft lace table cloth!

The president was taken aback after seeing all the commotion. "What did I miss? he asked the agent who found him.

That same agent told us "He had a sheepish little smile on his face like he'd been caught with a hand in the cookie jar!"

The first lady seemed relieved and gave her husband a big hug and kiss. "I'm just glad he's ok." she told a reporter.

The White House is settled back down tonight after a frenzied afternoon. President Biden was led back to the Oval Officer where he sat at his desk for a few minutes, but he was noticably tired.

His Chief of Staff, Ron Klein insisted that he retire to his room and get into his PJs. When Klain was asked if today's mishap will affect the president's schedule he said "we'll be right on track."