Truth is Revealed: COVID Scare was ploy to disguise aliens among us

Many people are in a state of shock today after a righteous whistle-blower blew the lid of a plot hatched by our government and a particular alien species known as the Wembleys.

The Wembleys' home planet has not been disclosed, but their appearance is close enough to human that, when they are wearing the safety masks, they are very difficult to distinguish from the average human.

According to the whistle-blower who is remaining anonymous for now, the Wembleys made a deal with the US Government that gave them permission to conduct what is referred to as a “genetic fusion project”. As of now we have no additional details about this project, but a White House source ensured us that no US citizens were affected in any way by the project work.

Reportedly our government received “advanced technology” In return for their cooperation.

The White House source also told us that a statement should be forthcoming in the next few days.