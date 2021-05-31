North Shore tough bird, Vinnie the Turkey is bad news for bad guys & bad drivers

Although he’s a bird, he’s achieved a status in his region that most world leaders can only dream of. Vinny the T (for Turkey) is a constant presence in the North Shore region. While his presence is reassuring to law abiding citizens and conscientious drivers, it is dreaded by criminals and hot-rodders alike!

Vinnie is often seen standing at major intersections throughout several towns across the North Shore directing traffic. It’s a job he seems to love. But if he spots evil-doers at work, Vinny is quick to abandon his traffic post to jump into the action and set things right.

If you should see Vinny in the road, authorities recommend you drive with caution and remain on your best behavior.