The Wonderful World Of Uninteresting Animals #10: The Moth

Yes, it's Tuesday once more, everyone, and time for the latest instalment in our 'popular' series about uninteresting animals.

This week, I've chosen a particularly uninteresting animal: the moth.

Moths are exceedingly uninteresting, but this may have something to do with the lack of knowledge we have about them. I, myself, knew nothing at all about them until I started asking around in the pub. Even then, little light could be shed on the subject.

Indeed, light was the ONLY thing that could be shed on the subject.

Moths love light. They seek out light, and gather round it in an obsessive, frenzied way, buzzing around light as if their lives depended on it.

For thousands of years, nobody knew why they did this, but, due to the extensive research of an Australian insectologist, whose name I have forgotten, the reason was eventually discovered:

Moths are afraid of the dark.

It seems unlikely, of course, that moths would be afraid of the dark, but how many times have you said to yourself "that's unlikely" or "I don't believe that", and then been made to accept it when what you thought was unlikely, is proven without a doubt?

Plenty, right?

And so, moths are afraid of the dark.

Another uninteresting aspect about moths is that they are nearly all grey, and so fragile, that they almost disappear into a horrible, clammy dust when you stamp on one with your foot.

Moths are nothing to do with behemoths, Gypsy Moths, or Mothercare.

Well, that's your lot for today, uninteresting animals fans. Hopefully, you'll be able to join me next week for even more of this absolute nonsense.

See you next Tuesday.