Liverpool Fans Left Anfield Early 'To Avoid Traffic'

It was a landmark moment at the weekend when fans were finally allowed back into football stadiums for he first time after nine long months of Coronavirus behind-closed-doors matches, but that didn't stop some fans reverting to their normal behaviour and leaving early to 'beat the traffic'.

Last season's champions Liverpool entertained Wolves at Anfield, with 2,000 lucky fans specially invited to the game. The Reds ran out easy 4-0 winners, but, well before the final whistle, dozens of fans could be seen heading for the exits in a bid to avoid getting caught in traffic congestion.

Some 'supporters' even arrived late for the kick-off, fuelling speculation that many present were the glory-hunters and 'day-trippers' that the club is rumoured to have attracted.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was visibly disappointed, but said:

"Yes, it was a bit sad to see them turning up late and leaving early, but, if we want a return to normality, this is what we have to put up with."

In a related story, some fans said that it had been so long since they had been to Anfield, that they had forgotten how to get there, and had got lost on the way.

Some, bearing maps, had to be directed to the ground by the local constabulary.